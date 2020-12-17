One North-West Governor Sponsoring Banditry, Killings – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress has accused a governor from one of the six North-West states as allegedly responsible for the intense upsurge of banditry and killings in the region.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the APC acting National Publicity Secretary on Thursday, challenged “security agencies to investigate an intelligence report linking” the governor to the heightened cases of banditry, abductions and other violent crimes in the zone.

Yekini Nabena

Nabena, who did not name the governor because of the “security nature of the issue,” said the increased spate of banditry in the North-west was politically-motivated and not unconnected to the unnamed governor’s alleged sponsorship of banditry and other violent crimes in the zone.

“Our security agencies have intelligence reports linking one of the Northwest governors of colluding and sponsoring the violent and criminal activities of bandits in the zone.

“I won’t give details because of the sensitive nature of the issue. However, relevant security agencies must, as a matter of urgency, investigate the report and determine its veracity. Human life is not what we should play political chess games with.

“We must shun enemies of the country including the Peoples Democratic Party who seek political gains from issues of insecurity.

“Our security agencies must also be alert to plots to destabilise the North-west region further and frustrate the quick and safe release of students abducted from Government Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State,” the party said in a statement.

The party also warned the opposition PDP from politicising the abduction of schoolboys in Katsina state, accusing it of seeking political gains from issues of insecurity.

APC stated this while reacting to a protest organised by the PDP and its women wing at its campaign headquarters in Abuja.

Like this: Like Loading...