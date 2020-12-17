Northern governors salute Buhari at 78

By Polycarp Auta

Jos, Dec. 17, 2020 The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has congratulated President Mohammadu Bahari on his 78th birthday celebration.

The chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong, in a congratulatory message wished the President more years of good health, joy, and God’s protection.

The message was issued by Dr Makut Macham, the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, on Thursday in Jos.

Lalong commended the President’s commitment and zeal toward ensuring a peaceful and united Nigeria.

He also thanked Buhari for supports he has rendered to all the governors in the northern region in meeting the yearnings and aspirations of their people.

“We rejoice with the President on the occasion of his 78th birthday and wish him many more years of good health, joy and God’s protection.

“We have continued to enjoy the support of the President in serving the nation as well as meeting the aspirations of our people.

“The President’s undeniable commitment to the transformation of Nigeria through the various change initiatives has yielded positive results in various sectors including critical infrastructure, anti-corruption, agriculture and human capital development among others.

“We wish to assure the President that this forum will continue to give him all the necessary support and encouragement to enable him to carry out his vision of building a more prosperous, peaceful and self-sufficient country,’’ Lalong stated.

The chairman called on Nigerians to pray for the President in his determination to address many challenges facing the nation.

