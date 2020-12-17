Israel, UAE agree to cooperate in several transport fields

Jerusalem, Dec. 16, 2020 Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to cooperate in several transportation fields, the Israeli Ministry of Transport said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The parties have decided to establish an effective transportation plan that will set stable development goals, and will cooperate in evolving trends such as autonomous and eco-friendly vehicles,” the Israeli ministry said.

The two sides also discussed road safety issues, infrastructure development, maritime shipping issues and land transport.

Both countries also agreed on the exchange of knowledge on railway development and metro projects, and discussed the formation of bilateral agreements, such as maritime trade agreements, and cooperation with international organisations.

Israel and the UAE agreed to formally normalise their relations in mid-August and signed a normalisation agreement on Sept. 15.

