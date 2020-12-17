India celebrates Bangladesh liberation day

New Delhi, Dec. 16, 2020 India on Wednesday celebrated ‘Vijay Diwas,’ the anniversary of her triumph in the war with Pakistan, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.

After its defeat, the then Pakistani Army Chief, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, surrendered to allied forces comprising of the Indian Army and others.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind extended his greetings on the occasion and said that the country was eternally indebted to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the war.

He urged Indian citizens to recall the valour of the fallen soldiers, whose sacrifices affirmed India’s unwavering commitment to defend their sovereignty.

“On ‘Vijay Diwas,’ let us recall the valour of our soldiers that affirmed our nation’s unwavering commitment to defend our sovereignty and protect human dignity.

“Their martyrdom in the 1971 war had shown unparalleled grit and prowess of our forces.

“The nation is eternally indebted to them,” the President wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lit the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ at the National War Memorial to mark the anniversary.

Modi, who paid tributes to the fallen soldiers, was accompanied by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the venue.

The Defence Minister had unveiled the logo for this year’s ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh,’ which is the 50th anniversary.

India commemorates ‘Vijay Diwas’ on Dec. 16 yearly to mark one of the fastest and shortest campaigns in military history, which gave birth to neighbouring Bangladesh.

