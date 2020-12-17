Gov. Zulum visits Borno refugees in Chad

By Yakubu Uba

Maiduguri, Dec. 16, 2020 Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno is currently visiting Nigerian refugee camps in the Chad Republic.

The refugees, mostly from has Borno State, were displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency.

A statement on Wednesday in Maiduguri signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communications and Strategy, Mallam Isa Gusau, said the governor’s first port of call was Darsalam camp in Baga-Sola of Chad.

At the camp, the governor distributed N50 million to 5,000 families, with each family receiving N10,000.

Gusau explained that Zulum, who was received by Mr Facul Tijjani, the Governor of Lake Province in Chad, interacted with the leadership of the refugees on their challenges, with a view to tackling them.

The governor was accompanied on the visit by the Nigerian Ambassador to Chad and the Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria.

Zulum announced joint efforts between his administration, the Nigerian Federal Government and the UNHCR to repatriate the refugees to Borno State.

The governor was also accompanied on the visit by the lawmaker representing Kukawa at the state House of Assembly, Haruna Kukawa, and the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Sugun Mai Mele.

Others on the governor’s entourage are the Special Adviser on Housing and Energy, Alhaja Zanna Jabu and General Manager of Borno Plastic Industries, Abatcha Jarawa.

