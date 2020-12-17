Former South Africa president Zuma defies anti-graft commission

Cape Town, Dec. 16, 2020 Former President Jacob Zuma of South Africa on Monday said he would not participate in the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture’s urgent Constitutional Court case compelling him to testify before the commission next year.

The commission lodged an urgent application on 3 December, asking the court to force Zuma to comply with summonses served on him to respond to 35 witnesses who linked him to state capture while he was president of South Africa. He sparked an outcry last month, by walking out of the commission without testifying and without being excused.

His attorney, Eric Mabuza, wrote to the Constitutional Court, saying “we are acting on instructions by our client, president J.G. Zuma that he will not be participating in these proceedings at all”.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation last month stated that the commission, which is probing government corruption, “is nothing but a bastardisation of legal processes to achieve political ends for those who pull the strings from behind”.

The commission wants Zuma to be ordered to appear before the commission on 18 January and 15 February next year.

The Constitutional Court will hear the urgent application on 29 December.

