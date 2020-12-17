Flights between Tripoli and Sfax resume after 10-year stoppage

Tripoli, Dec. 16, 2020 Flights from Libya’s Tripoli-Maatiga International Airport to the Tunisian city of Sfax resumed on Tuesday after a stoppage that lasted nearly 10 years, a source close to the management of the airport in the Tunisian city announced.

Two weekly flights, Tuesdays and Saturdays, will be operated from Tripoli to Sfax, it said, without giving the name of the company that will operate the flights.

On the resumption of flights between Sfax and Paris, the source indicated that they will be operated on 19 and 20 December and 3 and 4 January 2021. These flights will be operated by a French company.

Coronavirus tests and the completion of health protocols will be mandatory for travellers entering Tunisia.

