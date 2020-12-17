China conducts ¥10bn reverse repos

Beijing, Dec. 17, 2020 (Xinhua/Naija247news) China’s central bank on Thursday conducted 10 billion yuan (about 1.53 billion U.S. dollars) of reverse repos to maintain reasonably ample liquidity in the banking system.

A repurchase agreement (repo) is a form of short-term borrowing for dealers in government securities and used to raise short-term capital.

They are also a common tool of central bank open market operations.

The interest rate for the seven-day reverse repos was set at 2.2 per cent, according to a statement on the website of the People’s Bank of China.

Meanwhile, 10 billion yuan of reverse repos matured on the same day, resulting in zero injection into the market.

China pursues a prudent monetary policy in a more flexible and appropriate way, according to this year’s government work report.

