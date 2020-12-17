Assembly confirms Gov. Ortom 2 commissioner nominees

By Onyeje Abutu-Joel

Makurdi, Dec. 16, 2020 The Benue House of Assembly has confirmed two commissioner nominees sent by Gov. Samuel Ortom.

The nominees were Dr Joseph Ngbea and Comrade Ojema Ojotu.

Naija247news reports that the house also confirmed the appointment of Mrs Margret Atu as member of the State Judicial Service Commission during Wednesday’s plenary.

In his remark, the Speaker, Mr Titus Uba attested to the fact that the nominees had demonstrated competence with prior experience in governance to carry out their responsibilities and urged them to justify their new appointments.

