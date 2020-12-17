Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases approach 2.5m mark – official

Addis Ababa, Dec. 16, 2020 The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the African continent has reached 2,408,064, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Wednesday.

The centre said in a statement that the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 57,057, while a total of 2,037,148 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Ethiopia, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

The southern Africa region is the most affected region both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases as well as the number of deaths, followed by the northern African region.

South Africa currently has the most COVID-19 cases, which hit 873,679 and the country also has the highest number of deaths related to COVID-19, at 23,661.

Morocco comes next with 403,619 confirmed cases and 6,711 deaths, followed by Egypt with 122,609 confirmed cases and 6,966 deaths, the Africa CDC said.

Like this: Like Loading...