Sanwo-Olu felicitates with Buhari at 78

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 78th birthday

President Buhari clocks 78 on Thursday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said President Buhari has demonstrated unparalleled leadership skills, patriotism, integrity and courage in steering the ship of Nigeria.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Lagos State, I congratulate our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 78th birthday. You have sacrificed the greater part of your adult life in service of our dear country. Therefore, you deserve to be celebrated.

“We appreciate your contribution to the unity, growth and development of Nigeria right from your youthful days till date. As a Federal Minister of Petroleum Resources, Head of State and currently President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander of the Armed Forces, you have demonstrated unparalleled leadership skills, patriotism, integrity and courage in bringing about responsive and responsible governance in Nigeria.

“Your passion for Nigeria and quest for good leadership in our country made you to contest for presidential election for four consecutive times before you were elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015. Your integrity and forthright attitude to governance got you another mandate in 2019.

“Since you assumed office on May 29, 2015, you have provided honest and transparent leadership and your achievements in the fight against corruption, has earned Nigeria respect in the comity of nations. You are a true leader that’s worthy of emulation.

“I hereby join family, friends, associates, leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating our leader’s 78th birthday. I wish our President more prosperous years in good health and wisdom as he continues to serve our dear nation.”

