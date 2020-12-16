Nigerian missions in U.S. condole with late ambassador’s family

New York, Dec. 16, 2020 Officers from the Nigerian consulates in New York and Atlanta on Wednesday, paid a condolence visit to the family of Late Justice Sylvanus Nsofor, immediate-past Nigerian ambassador to the U.S.

The joint delegation, led by the Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Mr Benaoyagha Okoyen and his counterpart in Atlanta, Mrs Aisha Musa, also commiserated with staff of the embassy.

The visit came six days after the death of Nsofor, a retired Justice of the Court of Appeal, in the U.S. at the age of 85.

On hand to receive the sympathisers were Nsofor’s widow, Jane, on behalf of the family, and the Charge D’ Affaires, Ms Jane Adams, on behalf of the embassy staff.

In his condolence message, Okoyen extolled the virtues of Nsofor, saying he lived a fulfilled life of service to humanity and God worthy of emulation.

“He will be remembered as a diplomat and a retired justice of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria, who served his country with integrity, uprightness and absolute dedication,” he said.

The envoy assured the family that the Nigerian missions in the U.S. would stand by them in these trying times.

Musa, in a few remarks, described the late ambassador as a father and friend to staff of the missions.

She urged the family to take solace in the exemplary life of Nsofor, while also assuring them of the support of the consulate in Atlanta.

Responding on behalf of the family and embassy, Adams thanked the delegation for the visit, and also paid tributes to the diplomat.

She said arrangements were being made to fly the body back home for burial.

Like this: Like Loading...