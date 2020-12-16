Malian President on West African tour

Bamako, Dec. 15, 2020 Mali Transition Prresident Bah N’Daw, arrived in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, on Monday at the start of a sub-regional tour, according to an official source.

N’Daw was invited to the inauguration of his Ivorian counterpart, Alassane Dramane Ouattara, who has been re-elected for a new five-year term.

After Côte d’Ivoire, the Malian Head of State will travel to Conakry, Guinea, where he will also attend the inauguration of President Alpha Condé, also re-elected as head of his country.

President N’Daw will complete his tour in Niamey, Niger, with a friendly and working visit at the invitation of President Mahamadou Issoufou.

In each capital, he is scheduled to meet with the Malian diaspora to share country news with them and inquire about their living conditions in host countries.

Like this: Like Loading...