Lagos Land Bureau Holds StakeholdersForum

Lagos State Lands Bureau will hold its 2020 Interactive Stakeholders Forum on Thursday, the Permanent Secretary Mr. Bode Agoro has stated.

Agoro in a statement he personally signed and issued on Monday, said the interactive stakeholders’ forum will take place at Ostra Hall, CBD, Ikeja by 10:00am.

According to him, the interactive forum, which is a platform created to foster good relationship between the operators, land owners and the government on matters relating to land in Lagos State, will be holding with a strict compliance with necessary COVID 19 protocols.

“In furtherance of this administration’s commitment to identify ways to serve you better, we would like to share our ideas with you as well as getting your feedback on the operations of the Lands Bureau.

“Your presence on the above day shall be highly appreciated, while we welcome your ideas and suggestions. Please be informed that necessary measures will be put in place to observe COVID 19 protocols,” Agoro stated.

During the programme, which is expected to last for four hours, there will be presentations by selected directorates – Land Use and Allocation Committee, Directorate of Land Services, Directorate of Land Regularisation, Land Registry Directorate, Office of the State Surveyor General and New Towns Development Authority.

Agoro further stated that members of the public would have the opportunity of a first hand information on new innovation in relations to the customers of the Land Bureau ahead.

He said: “We would be sharing with participants, new innovative ideas that the Lagos Land Bureau has embarked upon and some steps we have taken to serve members of the public better during the interactive session.”

There would also be a presentation and unveiling of the Land Bureau Brochure by the Permanent Secretary of Lands Bureau, Mr. Bode Agoro, during the stakeholders’ forum.

The event is strictly by invitation.

