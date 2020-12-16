Kenya, Somaliland upgrade diplomatic relations

Nairobi, Dec. 16, 2020 Kenya and Somaliland have agreed to upgrade bilateral relationship and open Consulates in both countries.

The step includes issuance of visa on arrival for all government officials and direct flights, the leaders of both countries announced in a communique on Tuesday.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and President Muse Bihi of Somaliland, an autonomous region in the Horn of Africa, re-affirmed their unwavering commitment to deepen cordial bilateral relations between Kenya and Somaliland.

They noted with deep satisfaction that the cooperation between Kenya and Somaliland lay on a foundation of shared values and principles aimed at fostering sustainable peace, stability, sustained growth and shared prosperity.

The two leaders affirmed that leaders have a responsibility to secure peace and stability in the region, to enable the people to pursue socioeconomic development and stability.

According to the communique, they acknowledged Somaliland has over the years remained peaceful and stable, owing to commitment to democratic ideals and the establishment of strong governance institutions.

“Kenya and Somaliland will continue to work together to promote peace and stability, and in pursuit of shared prosperity,” the two leaders said.

During their discussions, the leaders focused attention on expansion of bilateral trade, enhancing collaboration in air transport including enabling direct flights between Nairobi and Hargeisa, as well as cooperating in agriculture, livestock development, education, energy and cooperation between the ports of Mombasa and Berbera.

The Presidents directed their respective senior officials to work together to develop a general cooperation framework agreement in various sectors. These include trade and investments, security cooperation and information sharing to combat terrorism, cybercrimes and organsed transnational crimes.

President Bihi’s arrival in Nairobi infuriated the government in Mogadishu, leading the authorities there to announce the expulsion of Kenyan diplomats in the country within seven days.

Somalia has also sent a protest letter to the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) seeking its intervention.

Kenyatta and Bihi agreed to implement the agreements reached in Nairobi under a tight timeline to ensure effective implementation. Kenya will open its Consulate in Hargeisa by end of March 2021. Somaliland would also upgrade its Liaison Office in Nairobi within the same timeframe.

Kenya Airways and other Kenyan airlines will commence direct flights between Nairobi and Hargeisa by end of March, 2021. Senior officials on a pre-determined list and travelling to Kenya on Somaliland travel documents will apply for e-visa and receive visa on arrival by end of March 2021.

Senior Officials from Kenya and Somaliland to agree on details and timelines for enhancing technical cooperation, including implementation of Exchange Programmes involving students, agricultural officers, doctors, nurses and other professionals.

The two leaders pledged to continue to work together in safeguarding peace and stability in the Horn of Africa region, noting that Al-Shabaab continues to pose significant threat to the area.

Acknowledging Kenya’s commitment to a peaceful, stable, strong and prosperous Somalia, they called for a robust international engagement and support for efforts to combat terrorism in the Horn of Africa.

