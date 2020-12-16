Edwards Global Services Unveils 2020 End-of-Year GlobalVue™ Report

EGS’s 2020 GlobalVue™ Report Reveals Significant Ranking Changes of 41 Different Countries

Edwards Global Services, Inc. (EGS), a leader in global business expansion and franchising, has released its 2020 end-of-year GlobalVue™ report, which ranks the best countries to do business in. Since 2001, this report has provided growing brands with the analytics and resources to make educated global expansion plans. The 2020 GlobalVue™ analyzes and ranks 41 different countries across 10 different business parameters—taking into consideration a multitude of factors, including:

Projected 2021 gross domestic product (GDP) growth

Market size

Legal concerns for international brands

Ease of international brand entry

Ease of starting a new business

Corruption index

Political situation

Economic factors

Investment risk level

Plus, new to this year’s GlobalVue™ reports, is the “projected coronavirus recovery” ranking

New Zealand and Taiwan tied for first place as the best countries to conduct business and expand into in 2021. Other top-ranking countries include Ireland, Canada and Singapore, with the lowest-rated countries being Russia, Argentina and South Africa, due to their expected limited 2021 GDP growth, projected coronavirus recovery and other economic factors.

“Despite the challenges of battling a global pandemic and its economic impacts, it’s uplifting to see that many countries are beginning to recover from the COVID-19 crisis,” said William Edwards, CEO of EGS. “After conducting a deep analysis of the current global market, over half of the countries in our GlobalVue™ chart are projected to see solid GDP growth in 2021.”

The EGS GlobalVue™ country ranking analysis is released twice a year and is based on recent political activities in countries, feedback from in-country EGS GlobalTeam™ members with boots on the ground in over 30 countries and continuous review of over 25 international information sources. With this insider information, the GlobalVue™ report is one of the most reliable and accurate international market evaluation reports.

To learn more about EGS’s GlobalVue™ report, visit: https://bit.ly/2020GlobalVue.

About William Edwards and Edwards Global Services, Inc.: William Edwards has 46 years of international experience, including living in China, the Czech Republic, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Turkey and the U.S. He has directed projects in over 50 countries and is known as a guru of global business development, frequently speaking on the topic of the challenges, pitfalls and opportunities of international business expansion. Edwards has worked with multiple Fortune 100 companies to help them enter new markets with the analysis, wisdom, foresight and strategy to maximize success. He has a deep respect for other cultures and their business customs and loves helping businesses realize their full potential on the global stage. Edwards Global Services, Inc. (EGS), founded in 2001, has assisted more than 30 U.S. businesses in the education, retail, restaurant and service sectors in their international development in Asia, Africa, Europe, Latin America, North America and the Middle and Near East. Edwards has established a set of trademarked processes and procedures to help his clients gain a competitive edge when looking to expand internationally, which he calls Going Global. His methodical and deeply informed approach is the secret to his overwhelming success. The EGS GlobalTeam™ are on the ground covering 40 countries to help clients succeed. For more information, visit www.edwardsglobal.com.

