Customs FOU Zone ‘B’ confiscates arms, ammunition, goods worth N28m

By Hassana Yakubu

Kaduna, Dec. 16, 2020 The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘B’ says its has confiscated 73 locally-manufactured guns and 891 cartridges on Yauri/ Zamare water side in Kebbi.

The Comptroller of the Zone, Mr Bashir Hamisu, said this in Kaduna while briefing newsmen on the achievement made by the zone.

He said that the seizures succeeded through the service’s collaboration with other security agencies following a credible information from a patriotic Nigerian.

According to him, the information is that a Mitsubishi Canter with registration number XLM 05 XA, is loaded with locally-produced rice with some sacks concealed under the rice.

He said “the incident happened in Yauri in Kebbi; there’s a place popularly known as Zamare water side; our officers got information and called for collaboration of other sister agencies which was oblige instantly.

“That was what made the seizure to be possible, they came with the pretext that what they had was locally-produced rice,” he explained.

He said that three persons were arrested in connection with the crime with the vehicle and its contents seized.

He that the suspects would be transfered to its National headquarter for further investigation.

Bashir pointed that such criminality and insecurity in Nigeria could only be fought with intelligence cooperation of the citizens.

He appealed to the citizens to always assist security agencies with credible information to fight the security threats.

In a related development, Comptroller Hamisu revealed that the command had seized contraband goods with duty paid value worth N28,768,529.

The seized items include 11 exotic vehicles, 215 bags of foreign parboilef rice, 26 kegs of vegetable oil and 100 cartons of mosquito sticks.

Hamisu assured that the NCS would increase its power of observation to rid the country of arms proliferation and snuggling and also continue working with other sisters agencies to achieve the goals.

