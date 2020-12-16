Chevron contributes N7bn to fund projects in Delta Ijaw communities

By Edeki Igafe

Warri (Delta), Dec. 16, 2020 Chevron Nigeria Ltd. (CNL) says it has contributed over N7 billion, under NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture, to the Egbema and Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation (EGCDF) since its creation in 2005.

Mr Esimaje Brikinn, the General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA) of CNL, made this known on Tuesday at the 10th Annual General Meeting of EGCDF in Effurun near Warri.

Brikinn, represented by Mr Sam Daibo, the Area Manager, Field Operations, said the company was committed to the terms of the Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) between it and the foundation.

“Since inception in 2005, the NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture has contributed over N7 billion to the EGCDF.

“Successive Regional Development Committee (RDC) leadership had used the fund for the implementation of various infrastructure and non infrastructure projects.

“Chevron will continue to provide support to ensure that we achieved sustainable development for the people.

“This is a tough time for the Oil and Gas industry globally.

“Nevertheless, Chevron takes its role as a corporate citizen in Nigeria seriously and remain active in many projects that promote health, education and economic development.

“We seek more cooperation from all stakeholders as the company takes steps to ensure the sustainability of the business in the face of the current business challenges,” Brikinn said.

He said the benefits of GMoU could only be sustained in an atmosphere of peace conducive for business activities, imploring people of the areas to embrace dialogue in resolving issues.

The CNL general manager then thanked the Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, for creating the enabling environment for the GMoU to succeed.

He also thanked the various traditional rulers, community leaders and members of EGCDF for their hard work, dedication and support toward actualising objectives of the GMoU.

Also, Mr Jude Ukori, the Chairman of EGCDF, said that in spite of the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation was able to make remarkable progress and achievements in 2020.

“Under the 2019/2020 New Project Circle, the foundation awarded a total of 17 projects to contractors nominated by the communities after a competitively bidding process.

“This is apart from our infrastructure projects, which indeed have dynamically transformed the architectural outlook and aesthetics of our communities.

“The foundation also runs chains of non-infrastructure programmes designed to build the capacity of the indigenes. This programmes include scholarship, skill acquisition and micro-credit scheme,” Ukori said.

In his remarks, the Delta Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro, urged people of the areas to continue to embrace peace and dialogue.

“When the issue is beyond you, you can meet the government and we will intervene,” Otuaro, represented by Mr Emman Amgbaduba, the Commissioner for Oil and Gas, said.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Kings of Gbaramatu and Egbema Kingdoms, religious leaders, sons and daughters of Ijaw, among others.

