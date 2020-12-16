Boko Haram Planning to Invade Yoruba States When Done With North – Aisha Yesufu

Human rights activist and a co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, has warned that the Boko Haram terrorists would attack southern Nigeria once they have destroyed the northern part of the country.

She noted that fighting terrorism is everyone’s business and should be condemned by all and sundry.

Aisha Yesufu

In a tweet on Wednesday, Yesufu said, “When Boko Haram is done with the North, they will face the South. If you think this is none of your business, some thought it wasn’t their business when it was happening in North-East, now it is. Terrorist attack to anyone anywhere is a terrorist attack to everyone everywhere.”

She said this against the backdrop of the abduction of 333 boys abducted in Kankara, Katsina State by the Boko Haram terrorists last Friday.

The horrible incident was the latest among horrendous assaults of the insurgents ravaging the northern part of the country, which began in Borno State in 2009.

Yesufu’s statement has, however, drawn mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Some of the respondents said that the Northern leaders always see the agenda of the southerners against bad governance as a threat to the North, citing the case of the EndSARS protests, in which the northern governors were against the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Here are the reactions below

Like this: Like Loading...