Africa Refining Industry Outlook 2020-2024 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The total refining capacity of Africa in 2019 was 3,712 mbd. The refining capacity in Africa increased from 3,498 thousand barrels of oil per day (mbd) in 2014 to 3,712 mbd in 2019 at an AAGR of 1.2 percent. It is expected to increase from 3,712 mbd in 2019 to 5,766 mbd in 2024 at an AAGR of 8.8 percent. Egypt, Algeria, South Africa, Nigeria, and Libya are the key countries in Africa accounting for over 78.3 percent of the total refining capacity of the region in 2019.

Scope

Updated information on all active and planned refineries in Africa

Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, and CDU, condensate splitter, coking, catalytic cracker, and hydrocracking capacities by refinery and country from 2014 to 2024, wherever available

Provides historical data from 2014 to 2019, outlook up to 2024

Provides new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook at the regional level by year and by key countries till 2024

Recent developments and contracts related to refineries across in the country, wherever available

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on active and planned refineries in Africa

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the region’s refining industry

Facilitate decision making based on strong historic and outlook of refinery capacity data

Assess key refinery data of your competitors

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Africa Refining Industry

2.1. Africa Refining Industry, Overview of Active Refineries Data

2.2. Africa Refining Industry, Total Refining Capacity

2.3. Africa Refining Industry, Overview of New-Build and Expansion Projects

2.4. Africa Refining Industry, New-Build and Expansion Projects

2.5. Africa Refining Industry, New Units and Capacity Expansions by Key Countries

3. Refining Industry in Egypt

3.1. Refining Industry in Egypt, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

3.2. Refining Industry in Egypt, Coking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

3.3. Refining Industry in Egypt, Catalytic Cracker Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

3.4. Refining Industry in Egypt, Hydrocracking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

3.5. Recent Developments

3.6. Recent Contracts

4. Refining Industry in Algeria

4.1. Refining Industry in Algeria, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

4.2. Refining Industry in Algeria, Condensate Splitter Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

4.3. Refining Industry in Algeria, Catalytic Cracker Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

4.4. Refining Industry in Algeria, Hydrocracking Unit Capacity, 2014-2024

4.5. Recent Developments

4.6. Recent Contracts

5. Refining Industry in South Africa

6. Refining Industry in Nigeria

7. Refining Industry in Libya

8. Refining Industry in Morocco

9. Refining Industry in Sudan

10. Refining Industry in Cote d’Ivoire

11. Refining Industry in Angola

12. Refining Industry in Cameroon

13. Refining Industry in Ghana

14. Refining Industry in Djibouti

15. Refining Industry in Tunisia

16. Refining Industry in Senegal

17. Refining Industry in Gabon

18. Refining Industry in the Congo Republic

19. Refining Industry in Equatorial Guinea

20. Refining Industry in Niger

21. Refining Industry in Chad

22. Refining Industry in Zimbabwe

23. Refining Industry in South Sudan

24. Appendix

