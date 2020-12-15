Unical to punish staff involved in looting, vandalism of properties

By George Odok

Calabar, Dec. 15, 2020 The Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has said that the institution would punish any staff found wanting in the recent looting of the university’s hotel.

Obi said this on Tuesday in Calabar during an on-the-spot assessment of facilities that were vandalised during the #EndSARS protest that was hijacked by hoodlums on Oct. 24 in Calabar.

She decried the looting of critical infrastructure and software at the university’s hotel and event hall.

“This is a very sad moment in the history of Unical. After the #EndSARs, vandals came in again into the university’s hotel and the event centre and chisel the wall to remove all laid armored cables.

“Definitely, this is an insider work. Like I said the other day, this place has been inspected after the #EndSARs and this level of vandalisation wasn’t there.

“The armored cable, the floor and wall were still intact; so who are the people that did this because we have security men here.

“It is not easy to chisel this wall, this is not today’s wall that you can sit and chisel in an hour. These are German walls that were built with hardcore. The removal of these cable was done in hours,” she said.

The VC said she was going to expand the scope of the committee earlier set up to look at the vandalised properties to also cover the Unical hotel and the event centre.

“Heads must roll on this, it is no longer business as usual in this University. This is a system that gives us food, we cannot allow anyone to crumble it.

“Nobody can take this, this is not #EndSARs. Anyone found guilty during the course of investigation will be punished severely,” she said.

The VC also inspected the Academic Publishing Centre inside the campus where some equipment were also vandalised during the #EndSARs protest.

