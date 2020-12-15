UN condemns deadly Dec. 12 attack in Niger

By Harrison Arubu

United Nations, Dec. 15, 2020 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned Saturday’s deadly attack by gunmen that claimed 27 lives in the Republic of Niger.

The Boko Haram terrorist group reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack, which left several others wounded and about 800 houses razed in the country’s Diffa Region.

Reports say the incident occurred hours before polls opened for municipal and regional elections across Niger on Sunday.

In a UN statement, Guterres expressed regret that the attack disrupted the elections in the Diffa region.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack perpetrated by unidentified gunmen in Diffa Region, in Niger, on Dec. 12 in which at least 27 people were reportedly killed and some 800 houses burnt.

“He expresses his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and the people and government of Niger, and wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

“The Secretary-General regrets that this barbaric attack disrupted the peaceful holding of municipal and regional elections in the Diffa region.

“He reiterates the commitment of the UN to support national efforts to consolidate democratic governance, promote social cohesion and achieve sustainable development,” it added.

