Plateau poultry farmers groan under low patronage

By Zainab Oyekan

Jos, Dec. 15, 2020 Poultry farmers in Plateau have lamented the low patronage by residents of the state, in spite of the Yuletide.

Mrs Nanji Gambo , the Public Relations Officer of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Plateau state chapter, who lamented the situation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, in Jos, said that many people could no longer afford chicken due to its high cost.

Gambo said that the problem of high cost of feeds, in addition to the cost of day-old chicks, had made chicken meat a little more expensive during this yuletide period.

“Farmers are facing a lot of problems, but high cost of feeding is the one taking them out of business, struggled as most farmers can no longer take care of their birds, ” Gambo said.

The PRO said that the price hikes were expected following the increase in the cost of feeds, such that although there were many customers this Christmas, they lacked the purchasing power as they struggled with very tight budgets.

She said that many farmers had put in so much to raise their birds, but they had been left with large stocks, due to low patronage.

“Most people buy poultry meat during the yuletide, but now people are beginning to look elsewhere because of the hike in price, ” said the PRO.

Naija247news reports that some farmers had already stopped feeding their birds to maturity and were selling them out to buy feeds.

She urged the government to intervene, as low patronage was either putting businesses on hold or forcing them to close.

