Kano Assembly elects new Speaker

By Abbas Bamalli

Kano, Dec. 15, 2020 Kano State House of Assembly has elected Hamisu Ibrahim-Chidari( APC -Makoda) as its new Speaker, following resignation of Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa.

Naija247news reports that Garba-Gafasa and two other Principal Officers resigned their positions on Monday.

The two Principal Officers are Mr Kabiru Hassan-Dashi (APC- Kiru)Majority Leader and his deputy, Mr Tasi’u Zabainawa (APC -Minjibir).

Nuhu Abdullahi (APC -Wudil) nominated Ibrahim-Chidari as new Speaker and was seconded by Sunusi Usman-Batayya (APC -Albasu) during Tuesday’s plenary.

Ibrahim-Chidari, who until his election was deputy speaker was elected by majority of the lawmakers through voice votes.

The lawmakers also elected Mr Hamza Massu (APC-Sumaila) as the deputy speaker.

Malam Labaran Abdul-Madari (APC Warawa ), was also elected as the new Majority Leader, while Mr Abdullahi Yaryasa(APC -Tudun Wada) emerged as the deputy Majority Leader

