Insecurity, education: Nasarawa Assembly adds N2.8bn to budget

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Lafia, Dec. 15, 2020 The Nasarawa State House of Assembly has added extra N2.8 billion to the N112.92 billion 2021 Appropriation Bill to cater for education and address insecurity.

Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe, made this known when the House deliberated and adopted the budget report of the House Standing Committee on Finance and Appropriation in Lafia on Tuesday.

Naija247news recalls that Gov. Sule had on Nov. 17, presented the 2020 budget proposal of N112.92 billion to the Assembly for consideration and approval.

The speaker said that the increase was made to cater for the introduction of Engineering and Medical School programmes in the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, address the insecurity and many other things.

He commended the efforts of the standing committee for swiftly deliberating on the budget.

The speaker assured that the reports of the committee would be adopted without further delay for the overall development of the state.

“It is very salient for the committee to review some allocations due to their importance.

“For example, under the Nasarawa State University, the introduction of Engineering and Medical School programmes caused the increase its allocation.

“This and many other factors necessitated the increase.

“We recommend for approval and passage into law, a bill to authorise the issuance, from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the state, N115,722,814,343.31 as the total budget for the year 2021.

“N53,464,156,917 as recurrent expenditure and N55,240,925,695 as capital expenditure.

“Similarly, the committee recommends N7,017,732,031 as Consolidated Revenue Funds Charges,’’ he said.

The speaker slated Monday, Dec. 21, for the third reading of the bill.

Earlier, Majority Leader of the House, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, moved for the adoption of the committee’s report after deliberation.

Mr Luka Zhekaba, Deputy Minority Leader, seconded the motion after Mr Mohammed Okpoku and Mr David Maiyaki added their voices.

The House unanimously adopted the report.

