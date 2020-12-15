ICT expert urges government to establish more entrepreneurship centres in Nigeria

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Ilorin, Dec. 15, 2020 Mr John Ademola, an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) expert has appealed to Federal Government to establish more entrepreneurship centres in the country to harness the potential of Nigerian youths.

Ademola, also Director, SOFTRAY Technology Institute said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, in Ilorin.

He also called for proper evaluation and monitoring of Nigerian students to ensure efficiency in learning.

According to him, education is the key to success in all ramifications, government should ensure that quality education is provided for better development of the country.

“More vocational centres should be established as the case in developed countries.

“We have professionals that can help develop this country, but they lacked resources, government should support intellectualism through appropriate funding for talented people to attain their potential.

“China and other countries are supporting their citizens with entrepreneurship skills and that is why they are thriving. We need to have more entrepreneurship centres in Nigeria for development,” he said.

Ademola said that Nigerian youths have great potential in ICT, saying that with little government support, they can turn around the fortunes of the country for the better.

“We do training for students from University of Ilorin, Kwara State University, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Land mark University among others especially on Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES).

“We teach them different aspects of ICT like graphics design, programming, auto card, marketing, network management and ICT education.

“Our government should support ICT skills acquisition and assist talented people that have technical initiative to grow the idea, many Nigerians are doing well helping to grow economies of other countries,” he said.

