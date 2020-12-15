Gov. Makinde swears in new Commissioner for Establishment

By David Adeoye

Ibadan, Dec. 15, 2020 Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Tuesday swore in Ayansiju Lawal as Commissioner for Establishment and Training.

He replaces the former commissioner, Prof. Daud Sangodoyin, who was redeployed to the Ministry of Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport.

The governor had sacked the former Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport commissioner, Prof. Raphael Afonja, on Aug. 10.

Makinde charged the new commissioner to carry out his assignments dutifully and regard his appointment as a call to service.

He said that cabinet members in his administration were dutiful and were bent to leave a good legacy at the end of its tenure.

The governor appealed to party members desirous of being given political appointments to be patient as they would be considered soon as there were openings.

In his response, Lawal promised to work steadfastly to justify his appointment.

