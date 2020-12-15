Food Security: Delta plans financial support for small farmers — AFAN

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Asaba, Dec. 15, 2020 The Chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Delta Chapter, Mr Richard Asenime, has said that the state government is working out financial support for small-scale farmers in the state, to boost food production.

The AFAN boss stated this in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Asaba.

On the threat to food security, Asenime said, “the farmers are affected by the various disasters, especially the incidence of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that came about this year.

“As AFAN, we wrote to His Excellency, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, on the need to provide support for the farmers.

“And in the governor’s wisdom, he accepted that there could be some problems with food security and directed us to certain banks to discuss with them on the need for soft loans for farmers in the state”.

Asenime said that the state government was also working with the association to ensure that certain farmers engage in dry season farming, particularly those that have access to water supply.

On the Federal Government flood disaster compensation to farmers, the AFAN chairman, said the association has profiled names of no fewer than 200 farmers impacted by the year’s flood and submitted to the Federal Military of Agriculture, as directed.

According to him, the farmers have not been compensated as promised by the Federal Government but expressed the hope that the support will come.

“We have submitted names of the farmers, crops affected, pictures, farm locations, size of farm and the nature of the disaster to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture.

“Those impacted are mainly rice and cassava farmers and their names have been profiled and submitted to the Federal Government.

“I am calling on the affected farmers to be patient, the compensation may not cover their entire loss but it will help them in a way,” Asenime said.

