Eswatini PM Dlamini passes away

Mbabane, Dec. 14, 2020 The Prime Minister of Eswatini, Ambrose Dlamini, has passed away, the government announced on Sunday.

According to an official government statement, Dlamini died in a South African hospital.

The government on 1 December said PM Dlamini, 52, had been taken to South Africa to speed up his recovery from COVID-19.

An official statement issued by Themba Masuku, the Deputy PM, read: “Their Majesties have commanded that I inform the nation of the sad and untimely passing away of His Excellency, the Prime Minister, Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini. His Excellency passed on this afternoon (Sunday) while under medical care in a hospital in South Africa.

“Government, in collaboration with the family, will keep the nation informed of subsequent arrangements.”

Dlamini was a Swazi business executive who served as the 10th Prime Minister of Eswatini from October 2018 until his death.

Prior to his appointment, he worked in the banking and telecommunications sectors, including as managing director of Nedbank and as Chief Executive Officer of MTN Eswatini.

