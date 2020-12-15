Ekiti lawmakers to partner Police in the fight against crime

By Idowu Gabriel

Ado-Ekiti, Dec. 15, 2020 The Speaker, Ekiti House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, has pledged the readiness of the lawmakers to work closely with the Nigeria Police to reduce the crime rate in the state.

Afuye spoke on Monday in his office in Ado-Ekiti when the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Tunde Mobayo, paid him a courtesy visit.

The speaker urged security agencies, especially the police in Ekiti, to find local solutions to the pockets of crimes and other vices occurring in the state.

He specifically urged security agencies to find solution to farmers and herders clashes, as a way to promote farming activity and eliminate potential hunger that might rise from such clashes.

Afuye pledged that the assembly would continue to enact laws that would enhance peaceful coexistence among the populace.

He urged the police authorities to always partner with the people toward reducing the crime rate in the state.

The speaker commended the police commissioner and his personnel for their effort during the recent ENDSARS protests in the state.

“I call on the police to keep identifying flash points in order to flush out criminals in the state,” he said.

Earlier, the police commissioner praised the state government for coming to the aid of the police during the EndSARS protests.

Mobayo assured the people of a crime-free Yuletide.

