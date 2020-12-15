Delta state govt. empowers 460 women with skills, starter packs

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Asaba, Dec. 15, 2020 Delta Government has trained 460 women across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state, under its Women Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Programme (WESAP), to improve themselves.

While congratulating the beneficiaries, in Asaba, on Tuesday, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa charged them to leverage on the opportunities provided for them by the state government to improve themselves.

Okowa said the best way they could appreciate the state government and God was to become inspiring sources of blessing to the society, by using the knowledge and skills they acquired during the training to enhance their lives and impact positively on the lives of others.

He noted that because growing a business was a gradual process that required a lot of efforts, coupled with diligence, they must ensure they remained focused and connected to the right people.

“As I congratulate you all, I also want to let you know that we are in a challenging time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is going through a second wave now across the world.

“Nigeria is not excluded, the economy is challenging and that means it becomes tougher to be able to succeed in the economy of today.

“But I do know and believe that with the enthusiasm that I see in you and what I did see on the day of inauguration, before the training started, you people are passionate and you are committed to succeeding.

“A passionate heart will never fail in whatever it seeks to do as long as you also connect to the Lord, our God, because you need the grace of God to succeed; but that passion from the inside is very important for us to succeed, Okowa told the beneficiaries.

He added: “It is my prayer that God will bless your businesses and God will bless your homes, because if your business is blessed and your home is not blessed, the money that you make may be siphoned into unnecessary things.

“We must realise that we must grow gradually. It is not easy to just start and make it immediately in one day, two days, one month or two months.

“It is a gradual process, which requires a lot of efforts; it requires us to be focused on what we do; it requires us to connect with the people and it requires us also, to be diligent in all that we do.”

The governor, who also expressed the belief that empowering a woman meant empowering the whole family, pledged to continue to empower women in the state.

”We shall remain committed in empowering more and more women in the next few years that we have left in our administration. That is why we are working through multiple points to empower both women and girls,” he said.

Naija247news reports that at the end of the training, the women were presented with starter packs in their respective chosen vocations.

In her remarks, the wife of the governor, Dame Edith Okowa, appreciated God for the success of the programme and charged the beneficiaries to use their starter packs to enhance their fortunes and that of their families.

Earlier, Mrs Flora Alatan, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, thanked the governor for his inspiring commitment towards issues relating to women empowerment in the state.

She said the starter packs were enabling tools that would extricate the beneficiaries from poverty.

Naija247news reports that some of the beneficiaries appreciated the state government for equipping them with the necessary tools they needed to create wealth for themselves and generate employment for others.

