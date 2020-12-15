Delta state government to begin payment of 2019/2020 bursary this week

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Asaba, Dec. 15, 2020 Delta Government says it has approved release of funds for the 2019/2020 academic session’s Students’ Special Assistance Scheme (Bursary) with payments starting this week.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, who said this in a statement on Tuesday in Asaba, said the bursary was for students of the state origin in tertiary institutions across the country.

According to Aniagwu, the payment will start before the end of the week.

Aniagwu assured that the Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration would continue to pay priority attention to improvement of infrastructure in all institutions of learning as well as welfare of students.

He said that the continuous payment of the bursary to students of the state origin in spite of the economic hardship in the country was a further demonstration of current administration’s commitment to human capital development in the state.

He charged the students to take advantage of the bursary to improve on their studies and continue to be good ambassadors of the state wherever they were studying.

The commissioner, however, commended the leadership of the students’ community in the state for identifying with the many people-oriented programmes of the Okowa administration.

