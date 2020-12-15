COVID-19: Kwara records 19 new cases, discharges 18 patients

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Ilorin, Dec. 15, 2020 The Kwara Government has recorded 19 more COVID-19 cases in the state with 18 patients, who tested negative twice, discharged.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin.

According to Ajakaye, this brings to 1,245 total number of confirmed cases, with 1,094 patients discharged and 31 deaths.

“As at 8:20p.m on Tuesday, the number of active cases is 120 and 1,094 patients have so far been discharged and 31 deaths recorded,” Ajakaye added.

