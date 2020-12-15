COVID-19: Kwara records 19 new cases, discharges 18 patients

By
Naija247news Media, New York
-
0

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

Ilorin, Dec. 15, 2020 The Kwara Government has recorded 19 more COVID-19 cases in the state with 18 patients, who tested negative twice, discharged.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin.

According to Ajakaye, this brings to 1,245 total number of confirmed cases, with 1,094 patients discharged and 31 deaths.

“As at 8:20p.m on Tuesday, the number of active cases is 120 and 1,094 patients have so far been discharged and 31 deaths recorded,” Ajakaye added.

Join Naija247news Alerts on Telegram

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.