Council on Communications makes case for NigComSat-2, 3

Abuja, Dec. 15, 2020 The 8th regular meeting of the National Council on Communications and Digital Economy (NCCDE) has called for the launching of high-throughput – NigComSat-2 and NigComSat-3 – communication satellites.

This is contained in a statement signed by the General Manager, Public Affairs of NIGCOMSAT, Mr Adamu Idris on Tuesday in Abuja.

The satellites are meant to ensure continuity of services as NigComSAT-1R is fast approaching its End Of Life (EOF).

The council took the step in accordance with the position presented to it by the NIGCOMSAT Ltd team, led by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Abimbola Alale, through deliberations and syndicate group scrutiny, evaluation and ratification of all issues presented.

The theme for the meeting, chaired by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ibrahim Pantami is: ‘Leveraging Digital Economy Policies & Strategies for Economic Recovery in a COVID-19 Era and Beyond’.

The minister was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Musa Istifanus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the council approved the full commercialisation of NIGCOMSAT Ltd., during the 7th national meeting held in Gombe in 2019, for profitability.

Also in 2018, the council recommended among other things, the extension of budgetary allocation to NIGCOMSAT Ltd. to complete the required upgrade and acquisition of additional satellites for smooth operations of NIGCOMSAT Ltd.

Other things considered by the council during the 2020 meeting include the adoption of new digital infrastructure in the country through the collaboration of the ministry, State Governments and private sector operators.

Equally important is the collaboration between states and the Federal Government for the annual celebration of the Digital Nigeria Day.

