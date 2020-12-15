Cassava Women Cooperative to harvest 168 tonnes of cassava soon – Chairperson

By Nicholas Dechi

Gboko (Benue), Dec. 15, 2020 The Chairperson, Divine Open Door Women Cooperative, Mrs Ngufan Chichi, said the cooperative would soon harvest 168 tonnes of cassava from its demonstration farm.

Chichi disclosed this in an interview newsmen on Tuesday in Gboko, Gboko Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue.

“We got the assistance of cassava seeds from the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, through the Catholic Relief Services (CRS).

“With the support that we got from IITA we were able to cultivate 42 hectares of cassava.

“Each hectare is expected to produce four tonnes of cassava because they are improved variety and are disease-free.

“Within six months they will mature for harvesting,’’ she said.

Chichi explained that even if the cassava was not counted in tonnes it could be counted in bundles, noting that 700 bundles could be derived from one hectare.

