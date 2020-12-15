Buhari mourns ex-Attorney General of old Gongola State, Murtala Aliyu

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Dec. 14, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with government and people of Adamawa over the passing of former Attorney General of Gongola State, who was also Galadima of Adamawa, Alhaji Murtala Aminu.

In a condolence message released by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday, the president joined all sympathizers in commiserating with Aminu’s family.

He urged all those mourning him to have more trust in God, and submission to His will.

Buhari believed Aminu’s contribution to nation building would always be remembered, especially in the strengthening of legal institutions.

According to him, his effort at community development remains remarkable and exemplary.

The president prayed for the repose of Aminu’s soul.(

