AU mourns departed Eswatini Prime Minister

Addis Ababa, Dec. 14, 2020 The African Union Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has sent a message of condolence to the King of Eswatini, Makhosetive, following the death of Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini.

The Eswatini Premier died while receiving treatment for COVID-19 at a South African hospital, where he was rushed about two weeks ago.

“I would like to extend my sincere condolences to Their Majesties, Eswatini Government and the people of Eswatini following the passing of Prime Minister Dlamini. May his soul rest in peace,” Faki said in a tweet on Monday.

The Prime Minister of Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, was rushed to hospital in South Africa after testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to local media reports.

He died on Sunday.

Deputy Prime Minister Themba Masuku, announced the death in a statement dated Sunday.

