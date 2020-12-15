Ahead Yuletide, Lagos State disinfects 33 live bird markets

By Olayinka Olawale

Lagos, Dec. 15, 2020 The Lagos State Government on Monday began a five-day pre-festive disinfection and decontamination of 33 live bird markets across the state.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, kicked off the exercise at the Awolowo Live Bird Market, Mushin Local Government Area of the state.

Olusanya noted that the exercise was aimed at preventing the spread of avian influenza and other zoonotic diseases as the festive period approached and the demand for live birds increased.

She listed the live bird markets lined up for disinfection and decontamination to include those in Awolowo, Mushin, Cairo, Bolade and Olaleye.

Others are live bird markets in Bariga, Ketu, Mile 12, Tejuosho, Oyingbo, Jankara, Pelewura, Oja Oba and Agege.

Also on the list are Abattoir I and II, Idera, New Garage; Isale Oja, Agege; Ikotun, Alayabiagba, Alaba Suuru, Agboju and Festac Town live bird markets.

“The exercise will also take place at Ojo Cantonment live bird market; Alaba Rago live bird market; Okokomaiko live bird market; Ejina live bird market Ikorodu; Sabo live bird market, Ikorodu and Odogunyan live bird market, Ikorodu.

“Also included are Ajah live bird market, Sangotedo live bird market, Akodo live bird market, Arasi live bird market, Ibeju Lekki and Agbalata live bird markets, Badagry,” she said.

The commissioner urged members of the Live Bird Marketers Association of Nigeria and all stakeholders to give their full support and cooperation in order to ensure the success of the exercise.

Meanwhile, the President of Live Bird Marketers in Lagos State, Mrs Olusola Osoba who witnessed the exercise, commended the state government for its continual support to the sector.

She noted that the Monday exercise was the fifth time that the state government was disinfecting the market this year.

Osoba said that the exercise reduced the mortality rate of live birds which usually lead to avian influenza.

“The state government is really doing well for us.

“This is the fifth time the government will be disinfecting our market for us and because of this, the mortality rate of our live birds has reduced,” Osoba said.

Like this: Like Loading...