Agriculturalist advocates special credit window for women farmers

By Usman Aliyu

Ilorin, Dec. 15, 2020 Dr Tunde Arosanyin, National Coordinator, Zero Hunger Commodity Farmers Association of Nigeria has advocated a special credit facility with less stringent requirements for women farmers to enhance their productivity.

Arosanyin made the call on Tuesday while speaking with journalists in Ilorin.

He also urged government to always organize trainings for women farmers to improve their capacity for farming.

Arosanyin said the role of smallholder women farmers in food production in Nigeria was of huge importance.

“They account for over 35 per cent of total food production in the country and are responsible for about 55 per cent of farm labour in all agricultural activities from planting to harvesting.

“In the food value chain, they play critical role in value addition activities,” he said.

Arosanyin, a former chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria in Kogi identified land ownership as a great problem facing women farmers.

He added that lack of accessibility to land due to cultural beliefs, lack of collateral for loan facility and poor training and capacity as other challenges hindering women farmers in the country.

Arosanyin said if the challenges were addressed, capacity of the womenfolk to contribute significantly to food sufficiency in the country would be increased.

“It will also create employment opportunities among them,” he said.

