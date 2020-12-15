Agege LG holds stakeholders’ forum on 2021 Budget

By Kazeem Akande

Lagos, Dec. 14, 2020 Agege Local Government in Lagos State on Monday held a stakeholders’ meeting with community leaders in the area on the council’s 2021 budget proposals.

Naija247news reports that the stakeholders’ forum, held at the council secretariat, was tagged: “Quality Vision and Developmental plans Post COVID-19”.

The Chairman, Alhaji Ganiyu Egunjobi, in his remark, said that the forum harmonised with the community leaders the council’s infrastructural project proposal in the 2021 Budget.

“Representatives of each ward, Baale-in-council, market leaders, artisans, Agege Youth Council, clerics and Agege Descendants Union were in attendance,” he said.

Egunjobi said that work would soon start on the proposed health centre as well as the rehabilitation of Ogunjobi and Akerele streets.

The chairman noted that adequate security in the community “begins with the individual” and urged the residents to be part of it.

He said that the council would not relent in the area of security of residents, especially during the festivities.

In his remark, Leader of Agege Local Government Legislative Council, Akolawole Anigbajumo, commended the council boss for his achievements in infrastructural development in the area.

Anigbajumo enjoined the Baale-in-council to give maximum support to the council boss for the development of the area.

Chief Wakilu Sunmonu, Baale of Panada Community in Agege, in his remark, also commended the council for the Primary Health Centre project in Ajegunle community.

He, however, said that the drainage system constructed for the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line was seriously affecting the community and urged the chairman to intervene.

