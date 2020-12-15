2021 Sokoto state N176.7bn Budget passes second reading

By Muhammad Bello

Sokoto, Dec. 15, 2020 The Sokoto State 2021 Budget of N176.7 bn currently before the state House of Assembly, passed second reading on Tuesday.

This development followed the assembly’s debate on the general principles of the budget address by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, after a motion to that effect by the APC Leader, Alhaji Bello Ambarura (APC-Illela).

Naija247news recalls that gov. Tambuwal presented the 2021 budget proposal on Dec. 10 to the assembly for consideration and subsequent passage into law.

Ambarura said members would debate the general principles of the budget address by the governor, for the purpose of making provision for services in Sokoto state for the financial year ending Dec. 31, 2021.

Debating the budget, the lawmakers commended the governor for his foresight in presenting the bill that would directly impact on the populace.

They specifically commended him for the consideration he accorded education, agriculture, health and rehabilitation of disaster victims. among other humanitarian needs of the people.

In that regard, the house approved that a commendation letter be sent to the governor as proposed by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the sitting.

Meanwhile, the state Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) will on Dec. 17, commence budget defence before the relevant Committees of the house.

Like this: Like Loading...