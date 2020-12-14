Xploits Coy, Access Bank train 53 people on fish, snail farming

By Okeoghene Akubuike

Abuja, Dec. 14, 2020 Fifty-three people have been trained in snail and fish farming to tackle unemployment and food shortage in Nigeria.

Mrs Grace Taiwo, Director of Communications, Xploits Consulting Ltd., an environmental and sustainability company, said the training was done by the company in partnership with Access Bank.

Taiwo said in a statement in Abuja on Monday that 37 of the beneficiaries were from Ado in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa, while 16 others were from Lokoja in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi.

She said that a multilateral approach was needed to address the dual challenges of unemployment and food insecurity in the country.

Taiwo said that agriculture would provide employment and income for the unemployed youths.

“This will in turn provide food we need through increased production and ensure that agriculture is passed from one generation to the next.

“Against the backdrop, Xploits Consulting Ltd., with the support from Access Bank Plc, initiated this agribusiness skills programme to provide technical knowledge for the community to improve their livelihoods.

“The need for this programme is even greater, as the country is now in its second economic recession in four years, a situation linked to COVID-19,’’ Taiwo said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Enock Jiggah, commended the bank and the company for bringing the training to their doorstep.

Also, Mr Eneh Afamefuna, the Manager, Access Bank branch, Lokoja, urged the participants to take full advantage of the opportunities offered during the training.

“Knowledge is power and information is essential, food will always sell, that is why we are supporting Xploits Consulting to train you in this area of ​​fish and snail farming,’’ he said.

Like this: Like Loading...