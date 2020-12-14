IGR: Kaduna agency sensitises taxpayers on prompt remittance

By Philip Yatai

Kaduna, Dec. 14, 2020 The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) on Monday began a week-long sensitisation to educate taxpayers on prompt remittance to boost internally generated revenue (IGR).

The Executive Chairman of the agency, Dr Zaid Abubakar, made this known at the opening of a two-day taxpayer’s engagement in Kaduna.

Abubakar, who was represented by Dr Muhammad Lawal, Executive Director, Revenue Operations, KADIRS, said that the goal was to ensure mutual understanding between taxpayers and the agency.

He said some taxpayers were not properly sensitised on tax related issues, particularly the provisions of the Kaduna State Tax Codification and Consolidation Law, 2020 as amended.

“This created the need for a robust taxpayer engagement to enlighten and educate them on tax related matters and all they need to know about the provisions of the state tax law.

“Today and tomorrow, we will be here with taxpayers and relevant stakeholders, including officials of federal and state ministries, department and agencies and other organisations in Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone.

“We will meet with taxpayers and other stakeholders in Kaduna North Senatorial Zone in Zaria on Dec. 17 and those in Kaduna South Senatorial Zone on Dec. 19 at Kafanchan,” he said.

He said the agency would rub minds with taxpayers and critical stakeholders and get feedback for harmonious tax administration in 2021.

The executive chairman said that the agency would use the feedback to improve service delivery and boost revenue collection in the state.

He added that KADIRS officials would also embark on road shows to sensitise taxpayers on the need for prompt tax remittance to the designated banks.

One of the taxpayers, Mr Danladi John, commended KADIRS for consistently engaging with taxpayers to strengthen partnership with them to address tax related challenges.

John assured the revenue agency of his organisation’s commitment to prompt tax remittance for the development of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that KADIRS had collected more than N44 billion as IGR in 2019 and set a target of N60 billion for 2021.

