Google suffers widespread outage taking YouTube, Gmail and Drive apps offline

- Google’s Gmail, YouTube and Google Drive apps all showed error messages without further explanation.
- The Google Workspace Status Dashboard now shows all of its services are back up and running as normal.
- Google said the outage was the result of an internal issue rather than a cyber attack.
Alphabet’s Google suffered a worldwide outage Monday that took several services including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive offline.
Service has since been restored, according to Google. The company’s Workspace Status Dashboard shows all of its services are now back up and running as normal.
Several people on social media reported issues with the platforms Monday morning, with Gmail, YouTube and Google Drive all showing error messages without further explanation.
According to Down Detector, a site that aggregates reports of online service outages, problems with the platforms spiked at around 6:30 a.m. ET.
Google later confirmed the outage, saying it was the result of an internal issue rather than a cyber attack.
“Today, at 3.47AM PT Google experienced an authentication system outage for approximately 45 minutes due to an internal storage quota issue,” a Google spokesperson told CNBC.
“Services requiring users to log in experienced high error rates during this period. The authentication system issue was resolved at 4:32AM PT.”
The spokesperson added: “All services are now restored. We apologise to everyone affected, and we will conduct a thorough follow up review to ensure this problem cannot recur in the future.”
Some of the largest companies in the U.S. rely on Google services, including Uber, Netflix and Twitter.
