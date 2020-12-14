Google suffers widespread outage taking YouTube, Gmail and Drive apps offline

Alphabet’s Google suffered a worldwide outage Monday that took several services including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive offline.

Service has since been restored, according to Google. The company’s Workspace Status Dashboard shows all of its services are now back up and running as normal.

Several people on social media reported issues with the platforms Monday morning, with Gmail, YouTube and Google Drive all showing error messages without further explanation.

According to Down Detector, a site that aggregates reports of online service outages, problems with the platforms spiked at around 6:30 a.m. ET.