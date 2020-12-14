Abuja Chamber of Commerce canvasses more support for MSMEs

By Emmanuella Anokam

Abuja, Dec. 14, 2020 The Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) has canvassed more support for the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to spur economic activities and Gross Domestic Product.

Prince Kayode Adetokunbo, Chairman of ACCI, made the call on Monday in Abuja at the commissioning of ACCI Convention Centre by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The 5000-capacity convention centre is constructed to promote Nigerian businesses and trade especially MSMEs and facilitate job creation and opportunities for Nigerian youths.

The centre would also support local and international investment drive, facilitate National, Regional and International trade and export and facilitate Business Matchmaking.

He described Nigeria as an MSMEs country, adding that the challenges facing the sector were many and urged government to facilitate business friendly environment and more funding for MSMEs to spur economic growth.

Adetokunbo said the chamber would continue to provide support for government in terms of policy review and changes.

“Our members are mainly MSMEs. We promote businesses and investment, we engage people in trainings, digital skills acquisition, among others for employability and self reliance,’’ he said.

Similarly, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment also commissioned the ACCI’s Business Entrepreneurship, Skills and Technology (BEST) Centre.

The minister lauded the effort and commitment of the chamber on infrastructural development towards economic diversification and growth without relying on government.

BEST centre, established to run training programmes and activities for capacity development, has as its main objective the operation of a world class Learning Centre for the development and improvement of entrepreneurship, technology and other vocational skills.

It would serve as a referral and knowledge base centre for trainings on entrepreneurship and business management and avenue for knowledge sharing and networking between business owners in ACCI.

