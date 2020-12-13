Tinubu, Jonathan, Senate President, Fayemi, PDP and other eminent Nigerians mourns publisher, Nda-Isaiah

By Oluwatope Lawanson, Emmanuel Oloniruha, Kingsley Okoye

Lagos Dec. 12, 2020 A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, on Saturday extolled the virtues of late publisher of the Leadership Newspapers, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah.

Tinubu, in a condolence message through his media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman, described Nda-Isaiah as a courageous, conscientious journalist and columnist.

Samuel Ndanusa Isaiah, commonly known as Sam Nda-Isaiah, was a political columnist, pharmacist, entrepreneur and journalist.

He was the founder and Chairman of the Leadership Newspapers. He died on Dec. 11, after a brief illness. He was 58.

Tinubu expressed sadness on the passing of Nda-Isaiah, saying that he was deeply shocked by the news of the death of the publisher.

“He was a friend and associate. We had built a cordial relationship long before we founded the APC together with others and before he contested for the presidential ticket at the primaries of our party in 2014.

“His death is a blow to the journalism profession, which he served with all his heart.”

The former Lagos governor, extended his condolences to the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and to the management and staff of Leadership Newspapers.

“I mourn in particular with his wife, children and relations. May almighty Allah comfort them and give them the strength to cope with this sudden death of their patriarch.

“I also extend my condolences to Etsu Nupe, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; the Niger Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello and the the government and people of Niger State for the loss of their illustrious son.

Jonathan mourns

Also the Former President Goodluck Jonathan has condoled the family of Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah and the management of Leadership newspapers over his demise on Friday.

Jonathan in his condolence message on Saturday in Abuja, said that Nda-Isaiah, the founder and chairman of the Leadership Media Group was an erudite journalist and columnist, who deployed his creativity towards promoting peace, progress and unity.

He said that the deceased was also deeply committed to public good, adding that he would be missed for his patriotism and incisive commentary on the state of the nation.

“I commiserate with the Nda-Isaiah family, the Nigerian media, his political associates and all sympathisers on the demise of Nda- Isaiah at the age of 58 after a brief illness.

“Nda-Isaiah was a pharmacist, an erudite journalist, a columnist and a newspaper publisher, who deployed his creativity and platforms to promote peace, progress and unity of Nigeria.

“He was a man of deep commitment to solving many of the Country’s challenges.

“Nda-Isaiah will be missed by many for his incisive commentary on the state of our nation and for his patriotism,” he said.

Jonathan prayed God to console his family and the friends he left behind.

He encouraged them to take solace in the fact that the late Nda-Isaiah lived an impactful life of service and was an inspiration to many.

Fayemi mourns Leadership publisher, Nda Isaiah

Ado Ekiti, Dec 12, 2020, Gov Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, has expressed shock over the death of the Publisher of Leadership Newspapers and former presidential aspirant, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, who passed on Friday at age 58.

Fayemi in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Saturday in Ado Ekiti described Nda-Isaiah’s death as a monumental loss to the country in general.

He said the publisher’s death was also a huge loss to the media industry in particular and the All Progressives Congress (APC), on whose platform he had aspired to the country’s number one position in 2015.

The governor said he received the news of the demise of the former presidential aspirant with shock and a sense of loss as the renowned Pharmacist turned Media mogul never showed any sign of illness during their last meeting.

He described the deceased as a personal friend and a patriot who fought for a better Nigeria.

He said that the death of Nda-Isaiah had robbed the country of a detribalised Nigerian who was an incurable optimist of a greater and stronger Nigeria which he used his prime position in the media to advocate.

The governor said Nda-Isaiah excelled in his primary field of Pharmacy and also shined as a media entrepreneur, a columnist and an advocate for a united Nigeria.

He recalled that the deceased ran a colourful and issue-based campaign as a presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the run-up to the 2015 general elections where he espoused his vision for the country.

“He was an apostle of politics without bitterness and a lover and promoter of good governance,” he added.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum regretted that Nda-Isaiah, who he described as an innovative entrepreneur and decent politician, died at his prime, and at a time when his contribution to nation building was needed.

“This is a huge loss. We have lost a patriot who was ever positive about the greatness of the country,” he said.

Omo-Agege mourns Nda-Isaiah, Leadership newspaper publisher

Abuja,Dec.12, 2020 Deputy President of Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has expressed shock over the death of the Founder and Chairman, Leadership Group Limited, Sam Nda-Isaiah, who died on Friday night in Abuja.

Omo-Agege, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga in Abuja on Saturday, described the publisher as one of his great friends at the helm of Nigerian mass media

He said that late Nda-Isaiah was a patriotic Nigerian, a great friend whose shocking exit would be felt by many.

Omo-Agege said that he was shocked by the death of the newspaper publisher who inaugurated the Board for one of his company’s subsidiaries on Dec.10 and passed on Dec.11 night in Abuja.

“With his passing, I have lost a friend whose exit happened at a most unexpected time when one considers the fact that he was a strong and healthy 58 year-old man who succumbed to brief illness.

“Nonetheless, we must acknowledge the productivity and achievements that God enabled him to record during his time on earth,” he said.

PDP mourns Leadership Newspapers publisher, Nda-Isaiah

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described death of the publisher of Leadership newspapers, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, as a great loss to the nation and the media industry.

Nda-Isaiah died on Friday in Abuja after a brief illness. He was aged 58.

Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said that Nda-Isaiah’s contributions to the development of the media industry in Nigeria would not be forgotten.

Senate president mourns Nda-Isaiah, Leadership newspaper publisher

Abuja, Dec.12, 2020 President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has condoled with the family, Nigerian newspaper industry and friends of Sam Nda-Isaiah, the Publisher of Leadership Newspaper over his death.

Lawan in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, in Abuja on Saturday, also commiserated with Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria government and people of Niger, over the loss.

He described as shocking, the death of the pharmacist-turned newspaper columnist, publisher and politician at the young age of 58 years.

“Sam Nda-Isaiah fervently believed in the Nigerian project and this reflected in his writings and the editorial focus and tone of his Leadership Newspaper.

“His contributions as a public opinion shaper and principled politician were profound and had put his imprints on the Nigerian history in spite of his early home call,” Lawan said.

Like this: Like Loading...