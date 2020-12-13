Northern governors condemn attack on Katsina school

By Polycarp Auta

Jos, Dec. 12, 2020 The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has condemned the attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State by bandits.

Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau, Mr Simon Lalong, condemned the attack in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Machan, on Saturday in Jos.

Lalong said the northern governors totally condemned the unfortunate incident, adding that it was regrettable.

“We express our solidarity with our colleague, Gov. Aminu Masari, the government and people of Katsina State, over the unfortunate incident.

“We stand with the authorities as they do everything possible to respond to the situation and ensure that no student gets missing or harmed.

“We remain solidly behind security agencies who responded appropriately and have been in pursuit of the bandits to ensure that normalcy is restored and the criminals are apprehended,” Lalong said.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, for the swift directives to the security forces to deploy every available resource needed to deal with the situation.

Lalong further urged families of the students, the school authorities to be calm, and wish the injured quick recovery.

He called on the citizens of the area to volunteer useful information that would lead to the arrest of the bandits, to the security agencies and relevant government bodies.

Naija247news reports that bandits invaded the school and kidnapped some students on Friday night.

