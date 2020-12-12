Stop Rates of Auctioned T-Bills Surge for Most Maturities…

In the just concluded week, CBN refinanced

N50.93 billion worth of T-bills via the primary market at relatively higher rates for most maturities.

Notably, stop rate for 364-day bill

came in suprisingly high at 3.20% (from 0.15%).

Also, stop rates for 182-day bill increased to 0.60% (from 0.09%). However, stop rate for 91-day bill further mellowed to 0.01% (from 0.02%).

Also, the apex bank auctioned N4.1 trillion worth of special T-bills to banks at 0.51%, following the announcement of special T-bills window lastweek.

Hence, NITTY further moved northwards for all maturities tracked in tandem with the primary market rates, especially at the longer end.

Yields for 1 month, 3 months, 6 months and 12 months maturities rose to 0.31% (from 0.04%), 0.40% (from 0.05%), 0.48% (from 0.28%) and 0.79% (from 0.11%) respectively.

Meanwhile, given the N280.09 billion matured bills as against the N70 billion auctioned bills via Open Market Operations (OMO), NIBOR for overnight funds crashed to 1.25% (from 6.00%).

However, NIBOR for 1 month, 3 months and 6 months rose to 0.79% (from 0.23%), 0.83% (from 0.27%) and 0.88% (from 0.33%) respectively

In the new week, T-bills worth N344.64 billion will mature via the primary and secondary markets which will more than offset the T-bills worth N7.00 billion to be auctioned by CBN via the primary market; viz: 91-day bills worth N2.00 billion, 182-day bills worth N2.00 billion and 364-day bills worth N3.00 billion. We expect the stop rates to moderate amid relatively small amount of T-bills issuance.

