Naira Gains against the USD at I&E FX Window on Rising Crude oil Prices…

In the just concluded week, Naira gained against the USD at the Investors and Exporters Window by 0.25% to close at at N394.00/USD amid rising crude oil prices at the international market, especially bonny light grade which rose to USD50.70 as at Thursday, December 11, 2020.

In line with our expectations, the Naira stabilized against the USD at the parallel (“black”) market to close flat at N475/USD as CBN’s new forex policy on foreign remittances became effective.

Also, NGN/USD closed flat at N380.69/USD at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market amid weekly injections of USD210 million by CBN into the forex market: USD100 million was allocated to Wholesale Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS), USD55 million was allocated to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises and USD55 million was sold for invisibles.

However, NGN/USD depreciated at the Bereau De Change (BDC) market by 1.08% to close at N470/USD.

Elsewhere, the Naira/USD exchange rate fell for most of the foreign exchange forward contracts: 2 months, 3 months and 6 months rates fell by 0.37%, 0.45%, 0.74% and 0.96% respectively to close at N401.06/USD, N404.54/USD, N414.90 and N435.32/USD respectively.

However, the spot rate was flattish at N379.00/USD, while 1 month rate rose by 0.11% to N398.01/USD,

In the new week, we expect Naira/USD to stabilze at most market segments, especially at the I&E FX Window and parallel (“black”) markets if the rising crude oil prices is sustained.

