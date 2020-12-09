TAJBank Rolls Out Drums to Celebrate Achievements in First Anniversary

A non-interest bank in Nigeria, TAJBank, which has achieved several milestones in one year of its operations, has disclosed that it broke even in the first nine months of this year.

Within a year of operation, the bank has been recognized as the Best Islamic Bank Marketing and Growth strategy (GIFA Award 2020) and has also launched TAJXpress, an agency banking network across the north-east and north-west of the country.

The lender also established Nigeria’s first ethical mall, TAJMall, with a focus on providing products and services to meet the evolving needs of customers across the country.

To celebrate all these achievements in one year, the company rolled out drums at an event held at the Wells Carlton Hotel in Abuja.

At the ceremony, the bank commended its staffs for the success, urging them to maintain the same energy that was used to achieve these feats for next year’s operation.

The co-founder of TAJBank, Mr Sherif Idi, noted that breaking even in nine months of operations was a remarkable feat and urged staff to maintain the same drive as the institution commences its second year of operations.

He also commended the shareholders for their patience and trust in the brand and expressed delight that the bank will be paying dividends in its first year of operations.

On his part, the COO/founder of TAJBank, Mr Hamid Joda, commended the dedication, focus and commitment of members of staff of the financial institution.

He restated the bank’s 10/10 Service Mantra and urged them to maintain the same zeal in preparing for its next year of operations to ensure that the institution does not seize to offers the exceptional service to customers that it has become well recognised for.

The event was attended by members of the board of directors, executive management as well as members of staff.

One of the key highlights of the ceremony was the rewarding of the pioneer staff and other outstanding employees by the organisation.

Like this: Like Loading...